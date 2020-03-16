Is £25m star finally finished at Liverpool?

Adam Lallana is finished at Liverpool if their season is.

The suspension of Premier League fixtures until next month is clearly going to affect Liverpool one way or the other.

The Reds are agonisingly close to a first-ever Premier League title, given their 25-point lead over Manchester City at the summit.

But the pandemic-related hiatus has thrown a spanner in the works and it remains to be seen when - and if - Liverpool will be crowned champions.

These are worrying times for their fans, but these are also worrying times for one of Jurgen Klopp's players.

Adam Lallana is out of contract with the European champions at the end of this season and if the campaign is cancelled then it seems like the former Southampton star will have already played his last-ever game for the club.

The 31-year-old attacker played six minutes in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth last week and that might well have been his last appearance.

Lallana, a £25 million signing in 2014 [BBC Sport], has looked finished on Merseyside before, given various injuries and speculation, but Klopp has found ways in which to keep him at Anfield.

But on this occasion, if Liverpool haven't offered him a new deal then he probably won't be getting tabled one and if the season is finished, so is he.