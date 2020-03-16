'I’m sure’: Rival official second-guesses Leeds United stance

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

Peter Ridsdale has given his take on Sky Sports on Leeds United potentially getting promoted to the Premier League if the season gets cancelled.

The Championship season has been postponed until April 3 due to the global health pandemic, but one should not be surprised if there is a further postponement.

There have been suggestions that the season in entire England could be cancelled and declared null and void if there is not enough time to complete the remaining futures.

There have also been a report in The Telegraph that the Premier League could operate with 22 teams next season, with Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion winning promotion.

Fulham are currently third in the standings with 64 points from 37 games.

Former Leeds chairman Ridsdale, who now works as an advisor to Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings, has given his take on the Whites' situation, and he thinks that West Yorkshire outfit will accept promotion to the Premier League if they are given a choice.

Ridsdale said on Sky Sports, as transcribed by LancsLive: "I can’t speak for Leeds United but obviously it’s 16 years since they’ve been in the top flight and I would’ve thought, sitting where they are in the table, they would wish to be promoted.

“I’m sure if that opportunity was given to them they would take it. But for the good of football and for everybody, what we have to do is to make sure that if we can, we complete the season and then the league table at the end should be the one that determines who gets promoted and who gets relegated."