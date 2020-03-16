Quick links

'I'm delighted': Coach's comments suggest Leeds have no chance of signing 22-year-old

Danny Owen
A general view of the Billy Bremner statue outside Elland Road during the Pre Season Friendly match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 1, 2015 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United have flown to the top of the Championship with Ben White shining on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

Leeds United's Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on January 11, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Graham Potter has seemingly ended any hopes that Leeds United might have had of signing Ben White permanently, telling the Yorkshire Evening Post that the defender has a future at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Unfortunately for The Whites, they will be powerless to prevent arguably their star performer across 2019/20 from walking away at the end of the campaign, potentially never to return.

Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta has a rather mixed record in the transfer market but snapping up a little-known youngster on loan has been by far and away his greatest success at Elland Road.

 

White has not only replaced the former cult hero Pontus Jansson, he has actually proved to be a quite considerable upgrade with his passing range and superb positioning reminiscent of the days when a young Rio Ferdinand was head to toe in white.

But, as you might expect considering the nature of White’s Rolls Royce performances, Potter appears to have big plans for his 22-year-old prospect.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal challenges Ben White of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

“I’m delighted with the experience he’s had so far this season with Leeds and we’re looking forward to working with him in the future,” said Potter, who tried and failed to sign White during his time at Swansea City.

“He’s mobile and good on the ball and is in the hands of a very good coach in Marcelo Bielsa. Whatever he decides for Ben is fine by me.”

The very epitome of a modern-day centre-half, White should have no problems adapting to Potter’s possession-based approach at the Amex. After all, he hasn’t done too badly in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United's Ben White shoots at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Reading at Elland Road on February 22, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

