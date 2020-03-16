'I'm delighted': Coach's comments suggest Leeds have no chance of signing 22-year-old

Leeds United have flown to the top of the Championship with Ben White shining on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.

Graham Potter has seemingly ended any hopes that Leeds United might have had of signing Ben White permanently, telling the Yorkshire Evening Post that the defender has a future at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Unfortunately for The Whites, they will be powerless to prevent arguably their star performer across 2019/20 from walking away at the end of the campaign, potentially never to return.

Leeds’ director of football Victor Orta has a rather mixed record in the transfer market but snapping up a little-known youngster on loan has been by far and away his greatest success at Elland Road.

White has not only replaced the former cult hero Pontus Jansson, he has actually proved to be a quite considerable upgrade with his passing range and superb positioning reminiscent of the days when a young Rio Ferdinand was head to toe in white.

But, as you might expect considering the nature of White’s Rolls Royce performances, Potter appears to have big plans for his 22-year-old prospect.

“I’m delighted with the experience he’s had so far this season with Leeds and we’re looking forward to working with him in the future,” said Potter, who tried and failed to sign White during his time at Swansea City.

“He’s mobile and good on the ball and is in the hands of a very good coach in Marcelo Bielsa. Whatever he decides for Ben is fine by me.”

The very epitome of a modern-day centre-half, White should have no problems adapting to Potter’s possession-based approach at the Amex. After all, he hasn’t done too badly in West Yorkshire.