‘If this happens’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans amazed at fresh rumour today

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with a move for Liverpool central defender Dejan Lovren.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham are among a number of clubs interested in signing Lovren from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed of interest in the 30-year-old central defender from Arsenal, AC Milan, Lyon and Lazio as well.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation regarding the 30-year-old Croatia international, and below are some of the best comments:

Underwhelming Tottenham Hotspur transfer target

While Tottenham could do with a new central defender if Jan Vertonghen leaves at the end of the season when his current contract runs out, the North London outfit should be looking at someone better and perhaps younger than Lovren.

True, Lovren has Premier League experience and is a good defender, but the former Southampton player is error prone, and he is not playing regularly for Liverpool, as he has made just nine appearances in the Premier League so far this season and played 13 times in the league in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.