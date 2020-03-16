'I can assure you 100%': Pundit claims Tottenham freebie target has picked his new club

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with PSG's Thomas Meunier.

Tottenham Hotspur will almost certainly be in the market for a new right back this summer, but one target may already be off the market.

Serge Aurier has nailed down a spot under Jose Mourinho, but Kieran Trippier still hasn't been replaced and Kyle Walker-Peters may not have a future under Mourinho.

That has resulted in links to a number of right backs, and Football.London recently noted that Norwich City's Max Aarons is a top target.

That same report did though claim that Spurs will also look at Thomas Meunier as an alternative, with the Paris Saint-Germain defender set to become a free agent.

The Belgian's contract expires in June, meaning Spurs can target him as a free agent, and he certainly fits the bill for Mourinho as a robust, physical defender who stands at 6ft 3in tall but can also contribute going forward.

The 28-year-old would have been a strong option for Spurs, but it seems that he won't be heading to North London after all.

As quoted by BeSoccer, pundit Jerome Rothen – formerly of PSG – told RMC Sport last night that Meunier has '100%' agreed to sign for Borussia Dortmund, just days after PSG dumped Dortmund out of the Champions League.

Rothen claims the deal is done and Meunier will begin his career in Germany when his PSG deal ends, meaning Spurs must go back to the drawing board for a new centre back if Rothen is to be believed.

"Borussia Dortmund have closed the signing of Thomas Meunier," said Rothen. "I can assure you 100%" he added.