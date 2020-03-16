How old is Liam McCheyne? Last Tango in Halifx actor steals the show in BBC comedy

The fifth series of Last Tango in Halifax came to a dramatic conclusion on March 15th with Liam McCheyne stealing the show.

It's always fascinating to watch the rise of an up and coming actor.

For certain young stars, fans will follow their careers from their first childhood to acting roles as an adult.

The BBC comedy-drama series Last Tango in Halifax may star an ageing cast for the most part but series 5 has a new addition that has certainly rocked the boat.

That new addition is Liam McCheyne as Harrison but just what do we know about this rising star?

SERIES 6 ON THE WAY? Sally Wainwright wants more Last Tango in Halifax

Harrison in Last Tango in Halifax

We're introduced to Harrison in Last Tango in Halifax's fifth series.

He's a foster child who has abandoned his foster family and has been living in Celia's shed.

In episode 4, Harrison emerges from his shed and comes across Ted and the pair get to talking and decide to go on an impromptu adventure to Bridlington.

Meet newcomer Liam McCheyne

Taking on the role of the young and mischievous Harrison is Liam McCheyne.

Liam has been acting since 2011 when he was a toddler.

In 2011 he appeared alongside his twin brother, Connor, as Dylan Wilson in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street.

Since then, he's appeared in the TV series Moving On and The Bay as well as the TV film Mother's Day.

Liam's exact age isn't known but if we take a look at his acting career to date we can make a good estimate.

His character in Coronation Street, Dylan Wilson, was three years old when Liam played him in 2011.

So if Liam was the same age as his character in 2011, he would be around 12 or 13 years old now.

Fans are hugely impressed

Following the fourth and final episode of Last Tango's fifth series, fans have been left hugely impressed by the acting on display from Liam McCheyne.

Many have taken to social media to heap praise on the upcoming actor.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Liam brilliant. The series was superb, let’s have another one soon."

While another added: "Loved your scenes with Timothy West tonight on #LastTangoInHalifax Good Luck with your career young man."

And finally, fellow Last Tango co-star Rachel Leskovac was also full of praise.

Go Liam!! You were fantastic — Rachel Leskovac (@rachelleskovac1) March 16, 2020

Series 1 to 5 of Last Tango in Halifax are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.