‘Hopefully he ends up at Arsenal’: Some Liverpool fans react to fresh player rumour

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among other clubs.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation on the future of Dejan Lovren.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Lovren from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The report has also credited AC Milan, Lyon and Lazio with interest in the 30-year-old central defender.

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding the Croatia international, and below are some of the best comments:

Arsenal want to add Lovren to Luiz and Mustafi — Jordan (@Jordan_LFC19) March 16, 2020

Hopefully he ends up at Arsenal, could be a great link up Lovren and Mustafi #LFC #AFC — Raz,LFC (@raz2fast) March 16, 2020

Should get decent dough for him — Jas k 6 19 (@kop4blacon) March 16, 2020

Please we need more offers abeg — Al-Amin Zakari (@Alzakz) March 16, 2020

what are those clubs smoking? — Joop (@Joop79767464) March 16, 2020

Take him for free please — Rodney29⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Hatters201) March 16, 2020

Would be nice to get a decent fee for him. — Pro Punter (@ProPunter) March 16, 2020

Sell Lovren and Adrian and we win all the matches — میخائیل گورباتُف (@_Mikhi_Gorbatof) March 16, 2020

Liverpool exit

Lovren is a good defender, but the former Southampton player is error prone and is not guaranteed a place in the Liverpool starting lineup.

There is a very good chance that Liverpool will be open to selling the defender, who himself may not want to carry on playing for the Reds if he cannot get regular first-team football.

According to WhoScored, Lovren has made just nine appearances in the Premier League so far this season and played 13 times in the league in 2018-19.

The defender played thrice in the Champions League this campaign and made two starts in Europe’s premier club competition last season, according to WhoScored.