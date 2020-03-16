Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'He's seen us': Some Spurs fans react to links with player they are familiar with

Amir Mir
Supporter of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcel Sabitzer scored twice against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last week.

(L-R) Marcel Sabitzer of Red Bull Leipzig, Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter don't fancy their chances of signing RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have claimed that Spurs, along with their North London rivals, are keen on the 15-goal Bundesliga player.

Sabitzer will be very familiar to the Tottenham fans because it was his brace, scored last week, which knocked Jose Mourinho's men out of the Champions League.

 

Given where RB Leipzig are and where Tottenham fans think their team is heading they don't think they have a much of a chance of signing the 25-year-old when the window re-opens. 

It's obvious that Spurs and Mourinho need to refresh their squad in the summer, as more quality and depth needs to be added across the pitch if they are to climb the ladder once again. 

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and Marcel Sabitzer of RB Leipzig battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB...

But given that Mourinho and his players are heading towards no Champions League football, and potentially no European football altogether, the fans can see an issue in them trying to add those top, top quality players to their squad.

Plus, there are some who feel that Mourinho would be very keen on the Austrian's service, but it is perhaps Daniel Levy who is in their way of who they want to sign.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to those Sabitzer rumours:

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch