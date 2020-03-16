'He's seen us': Some Spurs fans react to links with player they are familiar with

Marcel Sabitzer scored twice against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last week.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter don't fancy their chances of signing RB Leipzig's Marcel Sabitzer.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have claimed that Spurs, along with their North London rivals, are keen on the 15-goal Bundesliga player.

Sabitzer will be very familiar to the Tottenham fans because it was his brace, scored last week, which knocked Jose Mourinho's men out of the Champions League.

Given where RB Leipzig are and where Tottenham fans think their team is heading they don't think they have a much of a chance of signing the 25-year-old when the window re-opens.

It's obvious that Spurs and Mourinho need to refresh their squad in the summer, as more quality and depth needs to be added across the pitch if they are to climb the ladder once again.

But given that Mourinho and his players are heading towards no Champions League football, and potentially no European football altogether, the fans can see an issue in them trying to add those top, top quality players to their squad.

Plus, there are some who feel that Mourinho would be very keen on the Austrian's service, but it is perhaps Daniel Levy who is in their way of who they want to sign.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to those Sabitzer rumours:

zero chance of him coming. He has seen us. — chris malone (@chrismalone1961) March 12, 2020

so he just finished our dead club and now they think hes gonna join us? — unfit tanguy (@red_fly10) March 12, 2020

Would be a great addition! — Jason Geissler (@jageiss) March 12, 2020

"Hi Marcel drop CL football and league challenges to come help us topple Bournemouth and Newcastle for 11th in the Prmeier League" — HarryWinksNotGoodEnough (@SellHarryWinks) March 12, 2020

It would be nice to scout these players early, before they do damage to us.? — Jamie Wakeley (@jameswakeley1) March 12, 2020

Man ripped us to shreds, plusnis a consistent performer and a much more viable option that Alli. I'd take him as long as we get everything else we need. — Football Report - Football Jokes and News. (@FootballReport0) March 12, 2020

Again, mourinho May very well be interested in him, will levy cough up though? Doubt it. — RSpurs1980(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy 2020) (@RSpurs1980) March 12, 2020

Chances slim.... No champs.... no European football full stop to be honest — Zino (@Zino95104628) March 12, 2020