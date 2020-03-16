'He's off': Richard Keys suggests key 27-year-old could leave Liverpool

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been a pivotal part of Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Richard Keys has predicted that Liverpool are going to struggle to keep hold of Sadio Mane in the summer.

Writing on his personal blog, Keys has suggested that Liverpool could struggle to retain all of their key players after the season they have enjoyed.

Liverpool have dominated the Premier League this term, and many of their players have been turned into superstars.

Mane is now generally considered to be the very best left-sided winger in world football.

And Keys thinks that Liverpool could now see interest ramp up in the Senegalese international.

“I believe Liverpool will have to go to war to hold onto their prized assets,” the former Sky Sports presenter said.

“Not the Henderson’s (my player of the year), Robertson’s or Milner’s, but Salah? Mane? Van Dijk? That’s different.

“I fancy that Barca will test Liverpool’s resolve to hang onto Mane. Never mind all the contractural clauses that were written into the Coutinho deal - if Mane has his head turned by the prospect of playing in the Camp Nou - he’s off.

“A football career is short - and the chances to play for the big two don’t come round too often. And what else could he achieve at Liverpool?”

An unlikely deal?

Liverpool will surely do everything they can to keep hold of Mane, if clubs do try and take him at the end of the campaign.

The 27-year-old is one of the most pivotal players in Jurgen Klopp’s line-up, and has scored 18 goals in 38 games this term.

Liverpool will certainly be under no pressure to sell Mane, as he still has three years left on his contract.

And even if Barca do come in for Mane, it seems that any deal to take the rapid winger away from Anfield is a long way off.