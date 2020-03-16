‘He will destroy PL’: Some fans react as Liverpool linked with 22-year-old

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Leon Bailey and Denis Zakaria.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Leon Bailey.

According to The Express, Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old winger from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

The report has also credited Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United with interest in the Jamaica international winger.

According to WhoScored, Bailey has made seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayer so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process.

The winger has also scored one goal in 45 minutes of Europa League action for the German club this campaign, and played 116 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding Bailey, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Not gonna lie he will destroy PL like Mane — Freyt (@P10Freyt) March 16, 2020

Yes please — W@ (@WilT_v2) March 15, 2020

Good signing — jake (@jaketay88907204) March 15, 2020

Would love him at Anfield. Excellent player, capable of playing either side of the front three. Brilliant first touch, pace and ability to beat the man / also could hit the byline. He was the stand out player last season. Head and shoulders above Werner. — Harry Scousser (@HarryScousser) March 15, 2020

Bailey + Werner would be a fun summer https://t.co/G74AckLo2Z — Carson (@WC_LFC_Torres) March 15, 2020

Liverpool have also been linked with Denis Zakaria, with Sky Germany claiming of interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder.

Below are some of the best comments from some Liverpool fans on Twitter on speculation regarding Zakaria.

You've just described Emre Can @MaaxiAngelo. Can't see why LFC would need another player in the Fabinho position seeing as how Henderson has filled-in so well. — Dani Dreamchaser (@DaniDreamchaser) March 16, 2020

Zakaria and Leipzig 's Upemacano must be a priority TBH. — The Scouse Foodie (@SalilG_LFC) March 16, 2020

A very good option to have in the squad considering the fact he can also play as a CB — KierownikWodopoju (@BoyBetterKnown_) March 16, 202

Great player this guy, absolute monster in midfield. — Lucas (@LFC_Lucas17) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has been critical of forward Mohamed Salah, and said on ESPN FC: “Salah’s form this season, is there a guy that frustrates you more in the Premier League or anywhere else with the things he does in a game?

“Then all of a sudden he will produce something. But again, he plays every game and why? Because they win.”