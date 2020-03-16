Quick links

‘He will destroy PL’: Some fans react as Liverpool linked with 22-year-old

Nascimento Borges Wendell of Leverkusen celebrates with teammates Julian Brandt, Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey after scoring the opening goal lead during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Leon Bailey and Denis Zakaria.

Leverkusen's Jamaican midfielder Leon Bailey controls the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt, in Leverkusen, western...

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Leon Bailey.

According to The Express, Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing the 22-year-old winger from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

The report has also credited Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United with interest in the Jamaica international winger.

 

According to WhoScored, Bailey has made seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Bayer so far this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process.

The winger has also scored one goal in 45 minutes of Europa League action for the German club this campaign, and played 116 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on speculation regarding Bailey, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Denis Zakaria is seen during a training session at Borussia Moenchengladbach Training Camp on January 10, 2019 in Jerez, Spain.

Liverpool have also been linked with Denis Zakaria, with Sky Germany claiming of interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Borussia Monchengladbach defensive midfielder.

Below are some of the best comments from some Liverpool fans on Twitter on speculation regarding Zakaria.

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has been critical of forward Mohamed Salah, and said on ESPN FC: “Salah’s form this season, is there a guy that frustrates you more in the Premier League or anywhere else with the things he does in a game?

“Then all of a sudden he will produce something. But again, he plays every game and why? Because they win.”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes a shot during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

