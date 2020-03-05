Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast? Fans confused in her absence

After appearing absent, some are wondering whether Naga Munchetty has left BBC Breakfast.

Most of us will see numerous people every single day.

Family, co-workers, friends, you name it. There are faces and voices that have become part of the fabric of our everyday. However, it doesn't just stop with the people we see right in front of us...

If somebody you see almost every day is suddenly absent, you notice it. The same can be said for those that we see on the news or listen to on the radio.

Often when a presenter is changed it attracts curiosity and recently this has been the case with Naga Munchetty.

The 45-year-old television presenter and journalist has been a beloved presence on our screens for years now and is enjoyed very much by fans of BBC Breakfast.

However, viewers couldn't help notice immediately that she hasn't been in recently.

Naga Munchetty (L) and Sophie Raworth pose in the Press Room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Award at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2019 in London, England.

Has Naga Munchetty left BBC Breakfast? Fans head to Twitter

No, Naga Munchetty has not left BBC Breakfast.

She replied to concerned parties on Twitter on Friday, March 13th 2020, saying: "all good here thanks. On a break... Back next week."

In any job, there are days when you have to be somewhere or have other duties, and indeed, everybody is entitled to time off.

All good here thanks

On a break

Back next week x — Naga Munchetty (@BBCNaga) March 13, 2020

When will Naga be back on the BBC?

Many fans were concerned about Naga's absence from BBC Breakfast and so they questioned when the presenter would return on Twitter.

Naga recently revealed that she will be off for around two weeks.

She recently posted a tweet (see below) writing: "...It's time to bump back to reality."

In between the clouds, sky and home.

It's time to bump back to reality.

X pic.twitter.com/sN5HV0IvPn — Naga Munchetty (@BBCNaga) March 15, 2020

Naga Munchetty addresses Trump comments

Earlier this year, Naga revealed she stands by her comments made about Donald Trump from the previous July. These comments lead to Naga being sanctioned.

When asked for her thoughts on the President telling four congresswomen to "go back home", she told co-presented Dan Walker: “Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism."

The Guardian notes that she later defended herself against those calling her unprofessional by saying: “One of the balancing acts of being a Breakfast presenter is being comfortable enough to show who you are and your personality. You have to show empathy. You cannot sit there and be a robot on that sofa... And I do stand by it. It is not OK to use offensive language, or to skirt around offensive language, to make a point or get attention.”

When the broadcaster determined that her comments had breaches guidelines, just over sixty broadcasters sent an open letter to the Guardian and after a few days the BBC admitted they'd made a mistake.

