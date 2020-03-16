Has Last Tango in Halifax ended? How many episodes are in series 5 of BBC comedy-drama?

Episode 4 of Last Tango in Halifax was jam-packed with its trademark humour and emotional drama but does it signal the end of the show?

Sally Wainwright's Last Tango in Halifax has been one of the BBC's most popular comedy-drama series in recent years with the series regularly picking up viewing figures in the millions.

After an almost four-year wait, series 5 finally arrived in February 2020 with a host of new episodes for fans to get their teeth stuck into and it's safe to say the new series hasn't disappointed.

The conclusion to the fourth and final episode of the series has left fans confused, however, as it simultaneously hints that the show could both end and continue.

But what does this mean for the show going forward? Has the show ended for good?

*spoilers ahead for series 5 episode 4 of Last Tango in Halifax*

Last Tango in Halifax series 5 episode 4

The fifth series of Last Tango, which began on February 23rd and runs for four episodes, welcomes back Timothy West as Ted, Alan's brother, and keeps the relationship between the two firmly at the heart of the series.

The fourth and final episode, though, brings about a tragic conclusion for Ted which adds a sombre tone to the series finale.

In the final moments of Last Tango's fifth series, we join Alan and Celia celebrating their wedding anniversary together, reminiscing about their recent exploits and the tragic loss of Ted.

Not ones to stay downbeat, however, the pair are whisked onto their feet by music playing in the hotel restaurant, dancing the episode away shortly before the credits roll with the sun setting in the window behind them.

Has Last Tango in Halifax ended?

Officially, no. But no sixth series has been confirmed either.

Although, that doesn't mean there isn't an appetite for more from the show's creator, Sally Wainwright.

Speaking to the Radio Times during Last Tango's fifth series, Sally Wainwright said about the prospect of a sixth series: "I mean I hope so. I’d like to write this show until the cows come home."

Opinion: Why series 5 would be a good place to end

While series 5 definitely leaves the door open for more, with Alan and Celia saying "here's to another seven years" at their wedding anniversary, the conclusion of the series finale definitely feels like it could act as an ending if needs be, with the pair dancing away as the sun sets.

While we have loved every minute of this show, whether we're laughing out loud or holding back tears, the last thing we want to see is Last Tango petering out.

The first signs of that can be seen in the viewing figures as Series 5 saw a sizable but not alarming dip in viewers. While series 1 to 4 had an average of 7.36 million viewers per episode, series 5 fell short at just 6.1 million over the first two episodes. Would more series follow the same trend? It's hard to say.

There's also a question of how long the wait between series would be as the four-year wait between series 4 and 5 has been tough for some.

But then again, Sally Wainwright has proven to be a masterful writer over the years, so anything she does rustle up would surely be welcomed with open arms, it's just a question of whether the demand for Last Tango remains.

Series 1 to 5 of Last Tango in Halifax are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.