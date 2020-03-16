Go Karts: Meet Netflix newbie William Lodder - explore the Australian actor's age and Instagram!

Netflix newcomer William Lodder takes to the track in new Australian film, Go Karts!

Netflix is obviously best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher but beyond that, there's a whole world of other content on the streaming service to delve into.

As well as a whole swathe of documentary series and international TV, there's Netflix Futures, a collection of films and TV series aimed at younger audiences members.

Across all of these areas though, Netflix remains consistent in giving up and coming talent a chance to shine.

And in the Netflix Futures film Go Karts, that's exactly the case for rookie actor, William Lodder.

ALSO ON NETFLIX: Explained warned us about The Next Pandemic months ago

Go Karts on Netflix

Also referred to as GO!, Go Karts is an Australian film that tells the story of a budding racer, Jack Hooper, as he works to overcome adversity and rivalry to become the National Karting champion!

The film features a somewhat stereotypical mix of a highly motivated and talented teen, spirited love interest, easy-going best friend, dastardly rival and a coach who's been there and done it all.

Meet acting rookie William Lodder

Taking on the role of Jack Hooper in the film is William Lodder.

Go Karts, unbelievably, is the 19-year-old actor's first professional role.

Born in Sydney on November 7th, 2000, William Lodder matches boy-band good looks with a need for speed that would rival Australia's own Daniel Ricciardo.

Despite only just having one acting credit to his name, Lodder already has a respectable following on social media with almost 5,000 followers to his name on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willy (@williamlodderr) on Mar 12, 2020 at 6:58pm PDT

Fans congratulate William on his debut

While many may only just be meeting William Lodder for the first time, the support for his debut has been hugely impressive with fans taking to social media to congratulate the Aussie actor on his first role.

One fan on Twitter said: "William Lodder is my new fave Aussie."

While another fan on Instagram commented: "Just watched it. Brilliant film. Well done"

And finally, this fan compares William Lodder to a legend of the motorsport movie genre: "William Lodder really gives me Paul Walker vibes."

Go Karts, starring William Lodder is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on March 13th, 2020.