'Finally some good news': Some Spurs fans delighted with news over the weekend

Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-Min Son could be back in action by the time Jose Mourinho's side play their next game.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left delighted with the news that Heung-Min Son could return for the restart of the Premier League season.

Son has been a huge miss for Spurs, after he damaged his arm in a game against Aston Villa back in February.

The South Korean should be back in Tottenham training from next week though, which means he is expected to return in April according to the London Evening Standard.

With the Premier League currently not scheduled to play again until April - Son should be back for Tottenham’s next game.

And Spurs fans are delighted with the news, as they will have a far stronger squad when the action does start up again.

finally some good news — Yannik Baumann (@baumann_yannik) March 13, 2020

Good news at last. — Ed (@EdGeFlint) March 15, 2020

Happy to see all players back if we restart will be great to see Kane , Son and Sissoko, we will have a better chance — Chowkidar Kiran Sridhar (@sridhar_kiran) March 13, 2020

We'll be happy for his return — victor ooro (@victorooro2) March 13, 2020

Yes it just keeps getting better for spurs — Naomi (@Naomi06200013) March 13, 2020

The hiatus from action actually hasn't worked out badly for Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho’s side were badly struggling before the break.

Spurs had failed to win any of their last five matches, and looked toothless without Son and Harry Kane in their squad.

There is now real hope that the duo could make it back to full fitness before Tottenham play another game though, which should boost their chances of pushing for a top four spot.