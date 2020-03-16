Quick links

'Finally some good news': Some Spurs fans delighted with news over the weekend

John Verrall
Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa and Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in...
Tottenham Hotspur striker Heung-Min Son could be back in action by the time Jose Mourinho's side play their next game.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left delighted with the news that Heung-Min Son could return for the restart of the Premier League season.

Son has been a huge miss for Spurs, after he damaged his arm in a game against Aston Villa back in February.

The South Korean should be back in Tottenham training from next week though, which means he is expected to return in April according to the London Evening Standard.

 

With the Premier League currently not scheduled to play again until April - Son should be back for Tottenham’s next game.

And Spurs fans are delighted with the news, as they will have a far stronger squad when the action does start up again.

The hiatus from action actually hasn't worked out badly for Tottenham, as Jose Mourinho’s side were badly struggling before the break.

Spurs had failed to win any of their last five matches, and looked toothless without Son and Harry Kane in their squad.

There is now real hope that the duo could make it back to full fitness before Tottenham play another game though, which should boost their chances of pushing for a top four spot.

