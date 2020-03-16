Quick links

Ex-Rangers talent reportedly unwanted, less than two years since shock Ibrox departure

Rangers saw defender David Bates leave Ibrox in 2018.

According to Hamburger Morgenpost, former Rangers defender David Bates isn't wanted at Hamburg having been frozen out at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Gers signed Bates from Raith Rovers in 2016, initially joining on loan before turning his move permanent in January 2017.

Bates initially made a slow start to life at Ibrox, but ended up emerging as a real talent, impressing in playing time under Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty.

 

Rangers may have hoped to see Bates become a star of the future at Ibrox, but rather than extend his stay with the club in 2018, he allowed his contract to run down before penning a pre-contract agreement with Hamburg.

The 6ft 4in defender was making a shock move to the second tier of German football, and it initially went well as he made 28 appearances for Hamburg last season as they missed out on promotion.

However, Hamburg sent him on loan to Sheffield Wednesday last summer, and he has only ever made one appearance for the Owls, which came way back in August.

Now, it's claimed that Hamburg want rid of Bates this summer, with no plans for him back in Germany despite having more than two years left on his contract.

Bates may now regret his gamble to leave Rangers for Hamburg, and it seems like he now won't be able to fulfil the potential he showed at Ibrox, with his next step now up in the air.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

