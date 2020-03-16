Manager once claimed reported Everton and Tottenham target is better than Pogba

Premier League pair Everton and Spurs reportedly want to sign Valencia's La Liga ace Geoffrey Kondogbia - will he join Carlo Ancelotti or Jose Mourinho?

If Geoffrey Kondogbia wasn’t French, he would probably have upwards of 30 international caps on his CV.

Unfortunately for Valencia’s powerhouse midfielder, however, he hails from the same country and plays in the same position as the seventh most expensive footballer of all time – a certain Paul Pogba.

While Manchester United’s number six was parading around the Moscow turf with the World Cup trophy under his arm two years ago, Kondogbia was forced to watch the celebrations from the comfort of his own home.

However, if you ask his former Valencia boss Marcelino Garcia Toral, the former Inter Milan and Monaco ace has been unfairly overlooked at international level. In fact, if Marcelino could choose between Pogba and Kondogbia then he wouldn’t be making any plans to raid Old Trafford.

“He (played) a lot of excellent games throughout the entire season," the ex-Villarreal coach told Goal.

"He is a key player for us, he is important for how we play and although I don't follow how the other French midfielders are getting on, recently I don't think that some of them would be close to how Kondogbia is playing.

"We saw Pogba play against Sevilla and Kondogbia against the same opponent and there isn't any kind of comparison to be made.”

According to Sky Sports, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are competing to lure Kondogbia away from Valencia this summer.

With Pogba seemingly performing a U-turn on his future at Manchester United, we could see two of Europe’s most fearsome physical specimens going head-to-head on English soil next season.