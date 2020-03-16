Report: What COVID-19 confusion means for Pepe Reina's Aston Villa future

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from Serie A powerhouses AC Milan in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa may be given the chance to keep Pepe Reina beyond his existing departure date, with the Premier League outfit potentially retaining the option to sign an extension waiver according to the Birmingham Mail.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, one question that has many scratching their heads is what will become of players who are currently loaned out by their parent clubs.

Reina, for one, joined Villa on a temporary basis in January and the veteran goalkeeper was due to return to AC Milan on June 30.

But, with the 2019/20 season likely to be extended into the summer, if at all, confusion reigns about whether or not Dean Smith will be able to hang on to the Spanish World Cup winner until the campaign reaches its conclusion.

Fortunately, the Birmingham Mail have shed some light on the situation. Aston Villa may be handed the opportunity to extend Reina’s deal thanks to an ‘extension waiver’, which could keep the ex-Liverpool, Napoli and Bayern Munich in the Midlands for an extra couple of weeks if required.

The same situation applies to Chelsea-owned Danny Drinkwater, although it remains to be seen whether or not Aston Villa would be keen to keep the once-England international around.