Report: What COVID-19 confusion means for Pepe Reina's Aston Villa future

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Premier League strugglers Aston Villa signed goalkeeper Pepe Reina on loan from Serie A powerhouses AC Milan in the January transfer window.

Goalkeeper, Pepe Reina of Aston Villa looks dejected after defeat in the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 09, 2020 in...

Aston Villa may be given the chance to keep Pepe Reina beyond his existing departure date, with the Premier League outfit potentially retaining the option to sign an extension waiver according to the Birmingham Mail.

Amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, one question that has many scratching their heads is what will become of players who are currently loaned out by their parent clubs.

 

Reina, for one, joined Villa on a temporary basis in January and the veteran goalkeeper was due to return to AC Milan on June 30.

But, with the 2019/20 season likely to be extended into the summer, if at all, confusion reigns about whether or not Dean Smith will be able to hang on to the Spanish World Cup winner until the campaign reaches its conclusion.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa makes a save from Danny Ings of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22, 2020 in...

Fortunately, the Birmingham Mail have shed some light on the situation. Aston Villa may be handed the opportunity to extend Reina’s deal thanks to an ‘extension waiver’, which could keep the ex-Liverpool, Napoli and Bayern Munich in the Midlands for an extra couple of weeks if required.

The same situation applies to Chelsea-owned Danny Drinkwater, although it remains to be seen whether or not Aston Villa would be keen to keep the once-England international around.

Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on January 21, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

