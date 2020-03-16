Report: Tottenham and Arsenal competing to sign £18m, £90k-a-week Premier League man

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly set to sell Dejan Lovren but will he end up playing under Mikel Arteta or Jose Mourinho?

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both emerged as shock candidates for the signature of £18 million-rated Dejan Lovren, according to La Lazio Siamo Noi, with Liverpool expected to sell the Croatian international this summer.

The history books will show, should the 2019/20 season resume at some point, that Lovren will depart Anfield as one of the most decorated players in the modern history of this iconic football club, with a Premier League winner’s medal set to follow his Champions League crown.

But it is fair to say that Lovren will never go down as a bona fide fan favourite on Merseyside. The 30-year-old’s penchant for a high-profile blunder continues to undermine his reputation with his only top-flight start since early December ending in a stunning 3-0 defeat at Watford.

It is no surprise that Liverpool are planning to sell the former Southampton man with his contract due to expire in 2021, but a potential move to a Premier League rival will raise plenty of eyebrows.

Reports in Italy state that Arsenal and Spurs are battling Serie A contenders Lazio for Lovren’s £18 million-rated signature. He currently earns £90,000-week at Anfield but it is reported that he would accept a pay cut for the right club.

But, before you point it out, Arsenal already have too many error-prone centre-halves on their books so Lovren doesn’t exactly feel like a transformative addition at the Emirates.

The same can be said about a Tottenham side conceding goals at an alarming rate, even under the arch-pragmatist Jose Mourinho.