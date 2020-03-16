Quick links

Report: Tottenham and Arsenal competing to sign £18m, £90k-a-week Premier League man

Danny Owen
Coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany
Danny Owen
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League leaders Liverpool are reportedly set to sell Dejan Lovren but will he end up playing under Mikel Arteta or Jose Mourinho?

Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren celebrates scoring equalising goal during the UEFA Champions league Group E football match between Liverpool and Napoli at Anfield in Liverpool,...

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both emerged as shock candidates for the signature of £18 million-rated Dejan Lovren, according to La Lazio Siamo Noi, with Liverpool expected to sell the Croatian international this summer.

The history books will show, should the 2019/20 season resume at some point, that Lovren will depart Anfield as one of the most decorated players in the modern history of this iconic football club, with a Premier League winner’s medal set to follow his Champions League crown.

But it is fair to say that Lovren will never go down as a bona fide fan favourite on Merseyside. The 30-year-old’s penchant for a high-profile blunder continues to undermine his reputation with his only top-flight start since early December ending in a stunning 3-0 defeat at Watford.

 

It is no surprise that Liverpool are planning to sell the former Southampton man with his contract due to expire in 2021, but a potential move to a Premier League rival will raise plenty of eyebrows.

Reports in Italy state that Arsenal and Spurs are battling Serie A contenders Lazio for Lovren’s £18 million-rated signature. He currently earns £90,000-week at Anfield but it is reported that he would accept a pay cut for the right club.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool pushes Roberto Pereyra of Watford to the ground during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in...

But, before you point it out, Arsenal already have too many error-prone centre-halves on their books so Lovren doesn’t exactly feel like a transformative addition at the Emirates.

The same can be said about a Tottenham side conceding goals at an alarming rate, even under the arch-pragmatist Jose Mourinho.

Josh Laurent of Shrewsbury Town and Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Liverpool at New Meadow on January 26, 2020 in Shrewsbury,...

Danny Owen

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

