Report: Never-before-seen Arsenal youngster dreaming of first-team role under Arteta

Premier League powerhouses Arsenal are yet to hand Joseph Olowu his first-team debut but he is impressing in Ireland with Cork City.

Joseph Olowu is hoping that his performances at Cork City will force the loanee into Arsenal’s first team plans sooner rather than later, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

A 20-year-old centre-back is facing what could be a crucial stage in his career.

He is at an age where he is hoping to make the step up from reserve-team football to the senior stage though, with Arsenal expecting to bring in at least one new defender alongside William Saliba, it remains to be seen whether Olowu is going to miss the boat at the Emirates.

The Hale End graduate has been a revelation even in a struggling Cork side, winning the club’s Player of the Month award for February.

And reports suggest that Olowu is hoping to catch the eye of Mikel Arteta and co before he returns to North London ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

A powerful yet technically gifted centre-half who forced his way into Arsenal’s U23 side at the tender age of just 18, Olowu has been one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the Gunners’ ranks for some time now.

Fortunately for him, Arteta has shown plenty of faith in youth since taking over with Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli featuring regularly under the Spaniard.

Fellow starlets Cirjan Catalin, Zech Medley, Alfie Matthews, Miguel Azeez and Kido Taylor-Hart were all promoted to first-team training recently.