Report: Leicester and Watford want £20m attacker who rejected Pep Guardiola

The Premier League could welcome Sporting Lisbon winger Gonzalo Plata with Leicester City and Watford eyeing a man who snubbed Manchester City.

Leicester City and Watford are eyeing up Ecuador starlet Gonzalo Plata with the Sun (15 March, page 60) suggesting that the £20 million-rated winger could be on his way to the Premier League.

Ecuador might not be the footballing kings of South America but it is certainly an exciting time to be a fan of a side now coached by ex-Manchester United man Jordi Cruyff.

In Jose Cifuentes and new Wolves striker Leonardo Campana, the nation have two future stars in their ranks, but 19-year-old Plata might just be the most exciting of the lot.

The Sporting Lisbon winger is already valued at £20 million despite making just 11 Primeira Liga appearances for the Lions since his 2019 move from Independiente del Valle.

Plata even turned down Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in order to join the Lisbon giants (A Bola).

The Sun reports that a teenage winger with explosive pace is already a target for English pair Leicester and Watford, although it remains to be seen whether the Foxes or the Hornets are willing to invest such a sizeable sum in a youngster who won’t even turn 20 until November.

Sporting have given the world Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani, Luis Figo, Rafael Leao and Gelson Martins and it looks for all the world that they have another hugely promising winger in their ranks.

Leicester and Watford might be at completely opposite ends of the Premier League table as it stands but both clubs are renowned for their ability to unearth rough diamonds in the transfer market.

Could Plata follow in the footsteps of James Maddison, Richarlison, Caglar Soyuncu or Abdoulaye Doucoure?