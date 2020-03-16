Report: Everton targeting three-time league champion on a free transfer

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton could reportedly welcome Thomas Meunier to the Premier League as he looks all but certain to leave Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Everton has emerged as a potential destination for Thomas Meunier when the Belgian international’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer, according to Le10 Sport.

By the time the 2019/20 Ligue 1 campaign reaches its conclusion, whenever that may be, an experienced 28-year-old will find himself without a club.

Meunier is one of the finest right-backs in the game today, with a crossing ability that most wingers would be proud to call their own.

Unfortunately, he also plays for a club with one of the strongest and deepest squads in the European game.

The former Club Brugge star has started just 14 games in the French top flight this season and, after holding talks an extension, Le10 Sports believes that it is ‘very unlikely’ that Meunier will still be flying down the flanks at the Parc des Princes this time next year.

Long-time admirers Everton have once again emerged as a potential destination with a 40-cap international who was valued at £26 million just last summer set to be become available for absolutely nothing (Mirror).

Everton’s interest appears to cast doubt on whether The Toffees will take up their option to snap Djibril Sidibe up from Monaco on a permanent basis while questions will also be asked about the future of Jonjoe Kenny, who has been a revelation on loan at Schalke.

The Merseysiders cannot allow sentimentality to cloud their judgement if they want European football back at Goodison Park and there’s little doubt that Meunier would represent a sizeable upgrade, both in terms of quality and reputation, on both Sidibe and Kenny.

Meunier has won three league titles in his career, two with PSG and one with Brugge.