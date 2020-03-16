Quick links

Club reportedly perform U-turn on alleged £3.5m Leeds target after 7-0 thrashing

Danny Owen
Leeds United are dreaming of the Premier League but will Cyle Larin be playing top-flight football under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Zulte Waregam are having second thoughts about signing Cyle Larin on a permanent deal, according to Walfoot, which might just open the doors to Leeds United.

Whenever the summer transfer window swings open, it appears that Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship table-toppers will make a move for a striker they have admired for the best part of three years.

Canada international Larin first registered on Victor Orta’s radar back in 2017 (Sun), when he was finding the net for fun at Orlando City alongside an evergreen Kaka – yes, that Kaka.

 

And while the goals have dried up slightly since he moved to Europe with Besiktas, Fotospor reports that Leeds are still keen to bring the £3.5 million-rated attacker Elland Road with Larin’s all-action style likely to appeal to Bielsa, a man who wants his strikers to offer far more than a poacher’s instinct.

Just ask Eddie Nketiah.

Larin is currently on loan at Zulte Waregam and the Belgian outfit have the option to snap him up permanently for what would be a club-record fee of £2 million. But, according to Walfoot, it looks increasingly likely that Waregam will back out of the agreement with Larin hardly thriving right now.

He is in the midst of a 13-game barren run with his last outing ending in a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht.

Advantage Leeds, then. But whether the Whites themselves are willing to splash out on a striker without a goal since November remains to be seen.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

