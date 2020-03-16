Report: £35m Arsenal and Tottenham target wants release-clause in his contract

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Spurs are reportedly battling to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Serie A powerhouses Napoli but will De Laurentiis let him go?

Arkadiusz Milik has demanded Napoli include an affordable release clause in his contract amid speculation linking the Poland international with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, according to Calciomercato.

With two North London giants expected to make a new centre-forward their top summer target, the former Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen man is expected to be a man in demand.

According to CalcioNews24, Tottenham and Arsenal have identified Milik as a big-money option, with Jose Mourinho crying out for a number nine capable of easing the goal-scoring burden on Harry Kane.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are facing up to the very real possibility of seeing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette bidding farewell to life at the Emirates sooner rather than later, with their contracts due to expire in 2021.

As it stands, Napoli are still in talks over extending Milik’s deal but it seems that the 26-year-old is keen to keep the door open to a move abroad.

Reports in Italy say that Milik has asked for a low release clause to be included in his next deal so as to avoid putting off clubs like Arsenal and Spurs from showing an interest. As you might expect, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is hardly enamoured by that idea.

This comes a matter of days after ArenaNapoli reported that De Laurentiis was unwilling to hand the £35 million striker a pay-rise on his current £50,000-a-week deal.

It seems that both parties are at an impasse; one that may be impossible to overcome.