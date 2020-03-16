'Rangers have people watching': Loaned-out player shares plans for Ibrox future

Steven Gerrard's Scottish Premiership giants loaned Cammy Palmer out to American outfit Orange County SC in February.

Cammy Palmer is fully focused on establishing himself in the first-team picture at Rangers despite all the distractions that come with plying your trade in sunny California, while speaking to the Glasgow Evening Times.

Back in February, a Toronto-born teen headed back to North America.

American lower league outfit Orange County SC announced that they had signed Palmer on loan for the 2020 season along with Matthew Shiels and Daniel Finlayson with three Ibrox starlets looking to take a rather unique route into Steven Gerrard’s senior plans.

The ongoing global health pandemic could hardly have come at a worse possible time for Palmer, who only made his debut for Orange County last month, but the midfielder is staying positive in the hope that this short-term spell across the Atlantic will be the making of him.

“First and foremost, we didn’t want to lose our focus and look at the weather and the lifestyle,” Palmer says. “The main reason we are here is to do a job for the team, improve as players and become more mature and independent.

“All three of us were looking to go on loan and looking for something that would really challenge us and get us more prepared for playing for Rangers.

“Rangers have people watching our games, probably more than we think, and they get all the matches and the statistics to see how we are doing.

“For all of us, it is about making sure we are better equipped for going back to Rangers and really challenging the gaffer and making his choice that bit more difficult if we can. That has to be the aim for us.”

Who knows, by the time Palmer returns to Scotland in a few months’ time, a place at the hart of Rangers’ midfield might just have opened up.

35-year-old Steven Davis isn’t getting any younger after all while Finland international Glen Kamara continues to be linked with a move below the border.