'Phenomenal; a champion'': Francesco Totti loves reported £30m Everton target

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are reportedly looking to bring Roma's Serie A star Lorenzo Pellegrini to the Premier League - will Carlo Ancelotti get his man?

They do say players like Francesco Totti are a dying breed.

While one of the most influential footballers of the 21st century spent his entire professional career in the iconic golden shirt of Roma, rejecting gold and glory for loyalty and legacy, it’s fair to say there are not many in the game who share his relentless sense of devotion.

And, unfortunately for the Italian giants, it seems unlikely that Lorenzo Pellegrini will follow in a legend’s footsteps, despite the concerted effort to turn a young midfielder into ‘Totti’s heir’.

Calciomercato reports that Everton are interested in the Italy international ahead of the summer transfer window. So no wonder Roma are doing everything they can to eliminate a £30 million release clause which The Toffees would have no trouble triggering.

Totti might have ended his long association with the Giallorossi amid controversy and acrimony but the fabled number ten would still be loathe to see his young protégé push for a move away from the Stadio Olympico.

Totti thinks Pellegrini is ‘phenomenal - I will be biased, but for me Lorenzo is a champion’; he told Gazetta dello Sport.

But for as long as that £30 million release clause exists, Roma will be powerless to prevent Pellegrini from taking his dynamic, forceful style to the Premier League instead.