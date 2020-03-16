Quick links

'No doubt': Club chief not surprised by Aston Villa's links with £10m star

Danny Owen
A general view of Villa Park home stadium of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Premier League Aston Villa are reportedly battling Championship duo West Brom and Fulham for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

Huddersfield Town's Karlan Grant celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Huddersfield Town at Ashton Gate on November 30,...

Huddersfield Town are more than aware of the speculation surrounding star striker Karlan Grant, according to the Examiner, amid claims that Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are planning a summer swoop.

Where would the Terriers be right now if it wasn’t for their former Charlton Athletic talisman? Danny Cowley’s side are just three points above the Championship relegation zone despite the best efforts of Grant, who has netted 16 times in 34 league games in 2019/20.

Life without the 22-year-old next season looks a realistic possibility, however, with Sky claiming that Villa, West Brom and Fulham are all interested in snapping him up during the upcoming transfer window.

 

While Huddersfield chief executive Mark Devlin believes his side are not under financial pressure to cash in, he knows that the West Yorkshire outfit will have a challenge on their hands as they look to keep a proven goalkeeper at the John Smith’s Stadium.

"Karlan is one of those players I have no doubt will be feted and that there will be interest. We know there is interest out there and we will deal with it when it comes to it,” Devlin said.

"Let's be really honest, a guy like Karlan is going to attract interest - goalscorers will attract interest. We don't have to sell him and, if Karlan decided he wanted to be part of our group longer term, then that would delight us.

Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town celebrates his goal with Juninho Bacuna and Jaden Brown during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Hull City at John Smith's...

"At the moment, I am delighted to say Karlan is really throwing himself into his work, so to speak, and is doing everything he can to help us make sure we are nice and safe in the Championship."

Interestingly, Villa, West Brom and Fulham are all facing uncertain futures right now as it remains to be seen whether they will be Premier League or Championship teams by the time the 2020/21 season kicks off.

Should Villa go down and West Brom go up, hypothetically speaking, the Baggies will obviously have an advantage over their Midland rivals. So this is one to keep an eye on.

The Sun reported (4 October, page 61) recently that Grant is valued at £10 million.

Karlan Grant of Huddersfield Town celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town at London Stadium on March...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

