'No doubt': Club chief not surprised by Aston Villa's links with £10m star

Premier League Aston Villa are reportedly battling Championship duo West Brom and Fulham for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant.

Huddersfield Town are more than aware of the speculation surrounding star striker Karlan Grant, according to the Examiner, amid claims that Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are planning a summer swoop.

Where would the Terriers be right now if it wasn’t for their former Charlton Athletic talisman? Danny Cowley’s side are just three points above the Championship relegation zone despite the best efforts of Grant, who has netted 16 times in 34 league games in 2019/20.

Life without the 22-year-old next season looks a realistic possibility, however, with Sky claiming that Villa, West Brom and Fulham are all interested in snapping him up during the upcoming transfer window.

While Huddersfield chief executive Mark Devlin believes his side are not under financial pressure to cash in, he knows that the West Yorkshire outfit will have a challenge on their hands as they look to keep a proven goalkeeper at the John Smith’s Stadium.

"Karlan is one of those players I have no doubt will be feted and that there will be interest. We know there is interest out there and we will deal with it when it comes to it,” Devlin said.

"Let's be really honest, a guy like Karlan is going to attract interest - goalscorers will attract interest. We don't have to sell him and, if Karlan decided he wanted to be part of our group longer term, then that would delight us.

"At the moment, I am delighted to say Karlan is really throwing himself into his work, so to speak, and is doing everything he can to help us make sure we are nice and safe in the Championship."

Interestingly, Villa, West Brom and Fulham are all facing uncertain futures right now as it remains to be seen whether they will be Premier League or Championship teams by the time the 2020/21 season kicks off.

Should Villa go down and West Brom go up, hypothetically speaking, the Baggies will obviously have an advantage over their Midland rivals. So this is one to keep an eye on.

The Sun reported (4 October, page 61) recently that Grant is valued at £10 million.