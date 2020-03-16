Leicester reportedly make offer for £30m star after PL rivals enter talks

Premier League duo Leicester City and Everton are reportedly going head-to-head to sign Lille's Ligue 1 centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

Leicester City have made an offer to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Le10 Sport, amid claims that Everton are closing in on the £30 million-rated Brazilian.

If reports are to be believed, the Toffees will have a new centre-half in their ranks sooner rather than later.

The Mirror claimed on Saturday that Everton are in talks to seal a £30 million deal for Gabriel; a classy yet commanding defensive rock who has shone across the Channel.

With that 4-0 beating at Chelsea still fresh in the mind, this will come as a major boon for Carlo Ancelotti, who needs better than Michael Keane and Yerry Mina if he is to contemplate bringing Champions League football to Goodison Park any time soon.

But Everton could still face a late challenge with Leicester unwilling to give up on the signature of a one time Dinamo Zagreb loanee.

Le10 Sport claims that Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes have made an offer, though it does not make clear how much they are willing to pay for a 22-year-old who is also on the radar of Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are arguably England’s the best central defensive partnership outside of Anfield right now but 36-year-old Wes Morgan is not getting any younger and, while Leicester are high on quality, they are a little short on quantity at the back.

With European football seemingly on its way to the King Power, Gabriel would give Leicester some much needed depth.