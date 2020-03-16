'Do it quick': Pundit urges Arsenal to act quickly and sign £45m star

Arsenal have been linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey recently.

Shaka Hislop has urged Arsenal to go and sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on ESPN FC.

The Telegraph claim that Arsenal are eager to snap up Partey, who has a £45 million release clause.

And former West Ham stopper Hislop, who has been a regular watcher of La Liga, insists that Partey would be a brilliant addition to Arsenal’s squad.

“Thomas Partey has been outstanding for the last two years at the very least,” Hislop said.

“If you’re Arsenal and you can somehow prise Partey away from Atletico Madrid, absolutely you do it all day every day.

“He sits in front of the back four, I’m still not sure that there are many better box-to-box midfielders in the game. If you get this done, do it now, do it quick.”

Partey thrust himself on to the radar of English football fans earlier this month, after his superb performance against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Atleti midfielder helped his side beat Jurgen Klopp’s men to progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

If Partey was brought to Arsenal he would offer a lot of the characteristics which have been missing from the Gunners’ squad for a number of years.

Partey is disciplined in his position, he has great strength and he provides a brilliant defensive shield to his side’s backline.

Arsenal have been accused of being too lightweight in the centre of the pitch for years now, as they often lose the physical battle.

But Partey’s arrival could help solve that problem, and he would surely make Mikel Arteta’s team much harder to play against next season.