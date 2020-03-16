'I'd certainly think about it': Southampton man discusses potential permanent St Mary's exit

Premier League strugglers Southampton are expected to sell Wesley Hoedt but will the former AZ Alkmaar man return to the Eredivisie?

Wesley Hoedt has admitted to the Daily Echo that he would consider a return to Holland this summer, with the Southampton defender likely to be on his way out of St Mary’s.

The South Coast club might still have a reputation for unearthing diamonds in the rough, but it is fair to say they have frittered away plenty of funds on fool's gold in recent years.

And the summer transfer window, whenever that takes place, is expected to see a number of high-earning flops shipped out of the door.

Hoedt, alongside Moi Elyounoussi, Guido Carrillo and co, will be on the market, three years after his £15 million move from Lazio.

The six-time Netherlands international is currently on loan at Royal Antwerp in Belgium but he has refused to rule out the possibility of a return to where it all began.

“It is not an absolute must. This also has to do with the many artificial pitches, which I do not find attractive but if a top Dutch club enquire, I'd certainly think about it,” Hoedt says.

The 26-year-old started his career at hometown club AZ Alkmaar and, with Arne Slot’s thrilling free-flowing side level on points with Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie table, you would imagine that a return to the AFAS Stadium may be too good to turn down.

Then again, Hoedt’s explanation of a ‘top Dutch club’ is also likely to stretch to PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord and Ajax themselves.