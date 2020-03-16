'Hugely unlikely': Club chief fears summer Everton deal will be impossible

Premier League Everton loaned goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to Championship outfit Huddersfield Town during the January transfer window but will he stay?

Huddersfield Town have admitted that Jonas Lossl is ‘hugely unlikely’ to still be plying his trade in West Yorkshire beyond this season, with the Everton loanee likely to command a contract beyond the Terriers’ financial means according to the Examiner.

In the final few days of the January transfer window, a popular goalkeeper celebrated a return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lossl had failed to make a single first-team appearance for Everton between August and the turn of the year and he jumped at the chance to make a loan move to his old employers with Huddersfield looking to replace the injured Kamil Grabara.

The Denmark international has been a big hit during both his spells at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley keen to use his ball-playing skills to introduce a more possession-based style.

But Lossl, who earns £30,000-a-week at Everton, is likely to be beyond Huddersfield’s means once the 2019/20 season comes to an end.

"I think it's unlikely," chief executive Mark Devlin laments.

"His wages would be above those we would normally be able to afford, given that he is obviously with a Premier League club. We love having Jonas here and it's great to have him here - he's a great character.

"But, being really honest about it, it is hugely unlikely we would be able to afford to keep Jonas past the end of the season."

Everton number one Jordan Pickford has endured a campaign to forget neither Marco Silva nor Carlo Ancelotti was willing to drop the England international and give Lossl a chance to prove himself between the sticks.

So few could blame the Dane is he decided to leave Goodison Park permanently unless things change. Clearly, he was not exactly loving life on the bench.