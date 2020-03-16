Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Championship

'Hugely unlikely': Club chief fears summer Everton deal will be impossible

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Everton loaned goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to Championship outfit Huddersfield Town during the January transfer window but will he stay?

Jonas Lossl of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith's Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom.

Huddersfield Town have admitted that Jonas Lossl is ‘hugely unlikely’ to still be plying his trade in West Yorkshire beyond this season, with the Everton loanee likely to command a contract beyond the Terriers’ financial means according to the Examiner.

In the final few days of the January transfer window, a popular goalkeeper celebrated a return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Lossl had failed to make a single first-team appearance for Everton between August and the turn of the year and he jumped at the chance to make a loan move to his old employers with Huddersfield looking to replace the injured Kamil Grabara.

 

The Denmark international has been a big hit during both his spells at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley keen to use his ball-playing skills to introduce a more possession-based style.

But Lossl, who earns £30,000-a-week at Everton, is likely to be beyond Huddersfield’s means once the 2019/20 season comes to an end.

"I think it's unlikely," chief executive Mark Devlin laments.

"His wages would be above those we would normally be able to afford, given that he is obviously with a Premier League club. We love having Jonas here and it's great to have him here - he's a great character.

Jonas Lossl joins Huddersfield Town on loan from Everton until the end of the season at PPG Canalside on January 31, 2020 in Huddersfield, England.

"But, being really honest about it, it is hugely unlikely we would be able to afford to keep Jonas past the end of the season."

Everton number one Jordan Pickford has endured a campaign to forget neither Marco Silva nor Carlo Ancelotti was willing to drop the England international and give Lossl a chance to prove himself between the sticks.

So few could blame the Dane is he decided to leave Goodison Park permanently unless things change. Clearly, he was not exactly loving life on the bench.

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez is foiled by Huddersfield Town's Jonas Lossl during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Huddersfield Town at London Stadium on March 16,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch