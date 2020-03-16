'He's not good': Nuno admits one Wolves player is struggling

Wolverhampton Wanderers have not seen much of Morgan Gibbs-White this season with just one Premier League start to his name.

Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that the 2019/20 season has been one to forget for Morgan Gibbs-White, while speaking to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ official website, before backing the midfielder to get back to his brilliant best.

One of the breakthrough stars of Wolves’ first season back in the Premier League has struggled to kick on in recent months.

Just 12 months ago, former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy was tipping Gibbs-White for an England call-up.

These days, however, the Stafford-born 20-year-old is struggling to even get a game at the heart of Wolves’ midfield with Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Leander Dendoncker ahead of him in the pecking order.

Gibbs-White has started just one Premier League game throughout the campaign with fitness and form proving to be elusive. Though Nuno is not going to give up any time soon on an England U21 international who still has plenty of time on his side.

“Morgan’s getting better, but he’s not good. He’s had a season where there have been obstacles in terms of injuries and not being able to settle down, and perform in a continuous way,” said the former Porto and Valencia boss.

“But we still have time. Hopefully he’s not going to be out for long and he will be able to join the group and keep on helping us.”

A niggling back problem has taken it’s toll on one of the most technically gifted young players in English football though Gibbs-White will be back in action sooner rather than later and desperate to make up for lost time.

SEE ALSO: Reported Wolves target told to snub Molineux switch and join Arsenal instead

With his superb range of passing, ability to turn on the sixpence and slalom through challenges with skill and poise, Gibbs-White is a unique talent even in this impressive Wolves squad.