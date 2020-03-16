Dayle Hudson height: How tall is the new Peter Beale actor on EastEnders?

EastEnders' Peter Beale has been replaced by new actor Dayle Hudson. But why are people asking about his height?

Newbie Dayle Hudson made his first appearance on EastEnders a couple of weeks ago.

Dayle has replaced actor Ben Hardy as Peter Beale on the BBC One soap. Ben quit EastEnders in 2015 after his character left Albert Square to move to New Zealand.

But one thing that viewers are confused about is how much Peter Beale has grown for the last few years.

It's clear that the new Peter Beale is taller, but how tall is Dayle Hudson?

Meet Dayle Hudson

Dayle is an actor from London.

Between 2014 and 2017, he undertook acting training at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts.

You can find him on Instagram under the handle @dayle_hds.

Dayle Hudson: Height

Dayle is 6ft 3in tall or around 190.5 cm.

The average male height in the UK is considered to be under 180 cm so Dayle is tall for the standards here.

However, a 6ft 3in height is an average for men in countries like The Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

For example, former Peter Beale star Ben Hardy is 5ft 10in or 178 cm.

What are fans saying about Dayle's height?

Following Dayle's arrival on Albert Square, many fans have taken to Twitter to share their confusion over Peter Beale's height.

One viewer said: “Peter is so TALL,” while someone else noted: “The thing that’s confusing me the most is how Peter has returned about seven feet tall.”

Found out that Dayle Hudson is the same height as me (6'3) so this is now a New Peter Beale fan account #EastEnders — Iain ✌ (@BeaIe_) February 28, 2020