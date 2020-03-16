Meet Dagny Backer Johnsen: Bloodride star's age, Instagram and previous roles!

Dagny Backer Johnsen has impressed fans of Netflix anthology series Bloodride.

Arguably, no other genre has utilised the anthology format better than horror.

Across the decades, we've seen so many exceptional examples, with the likes of The Twilight Zone, Masters of Horror and Tales of the Unexpected standing out in the realm of television.

More recently, there have been some intriguing films to roll with multiple stories, such as the V/H/S franchise, Southbound and XX. There has even been a new series of Creepshow to surface, helping to convey that audience hunger for anthology storytelling is very much alive.

Well, it's great to see that Netflix is keen to deliver devilish and satisfyingly palatable tales of the strange and sinister with Bloodride.

Comprised of six episodes, this series created by Kjetil Indregard and Atle Knudsen encourages viewers to hop aboard a ghostly bus heading towards an unknown destination. Of course, we're soon hurtled into distinguished stories of terror along the way.

Dagny Backer Johnsen stars in Bloodride

The cast all do an impressive job, but audiences have been particularly impressed with Dagny Backer Johnsen.

She stars as Olivia, in episode 3 - titled 'Bad Writer' - which stands out as a series highlight. Embarking on a new writing class, she soon begins to question the nature of her reality when the teacher and another student pose some serious questions.

Although the Norwegian actress' exact age is unknown, she's roughly 28-year-old, as it's known that she was born in 1992.

Her acting career kickstarted at the Western Theater Center and the National Scene in Bergen, and since then she's landed a range of notable roles...

Dagny Backer Johnsen: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in the 2011 film Varg Veum - The Consorts of Death (she played Silje).

After this, she starred in two shorts - Last Wedding on Earth (Eva) and 23:10 til Vors (Siren) - before playing the role of Smykkejenta in 2013's Pornopung.

Later film roles include 2014's Violent (Vagny), The Little Grey Fergie 1 (Grynet) and sequels and Fountain of Youth (Blond in forrest). However, audiences will perhaps best recognise her as Snaefrid in the popular TV series Vikings.

If you're not familiar with it, there's more TV where that came from, as she was also in Wisting (Cecilia), Aber Bergen (Veronica).

Dagny Backer Johnsen and Kate Bosworth attend the Conversation with Kate Bosworth during the 2017 Palm Springs International Festival of Short Films at Riviera Hotel on June 23, 2017 in...

Follow Dagny Backer Johnsen on Instagram

If you're a fan of her work in Bloodride, or indeed, any of the projects mentioned, it's definitely worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @dagnyjohnsen; she currently has over 7,600 followers.

There are a bunch of Bloodride-related posts to check out, along with a range of other posts to scroll through.

We hope you're enjoying the series!

