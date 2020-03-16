Stop panic buying over Coronavirus fears or Government could introduce 'rationing'

Anyone who has been into a large UK supermarket over the last few days will have witnessed unusually large queues, and the shortages of products like toilet rolls, wipes, anti-bacterial gels, dry pasta, UHT milk and some tinned goods. And all because consumers are panic buying over fears that the impact of Coronavirus will affect their ability to go out and buy food or that certain products will remain in short supply.

Increased demand for food and domestic products, and additional demand for on-line shopping deliveries, further exacerbates this problem as many supermarkets are now unable to make deliveries within the normal timescales.

In short, people are panicking - despite reassurances from the government and informed sources that there will be no shortages of vital products, and that action is being taken to ensure the integrity of supply chains. It's difficult to see at this time, however, that this will reassure many who are seeing the increasing impact Coronavirus is having on our daily lives.

Some supermarkets and shops are trying to reduce the impact of panic buying by placing a limit on the purchase of scarce food and home products. This, however, is having a limited impact. One shopper told HITC:

'I am worried about all this because everyone else seems worried. I don't want to be caught out. I've visited a number of supermarkets today and purchased (or tried to purchase) the same products. One supermarket was limiting the sale of toilet rolls and pasta. I queued up three times at different tills at different times during the day to buy as much as I could'.

Asked if she thought she was being selfish and why she didn't take heed of assurances that there is no need for panic buying, the shoppers replied: 'Yes, it probably is selfish. But I have to put my family first. And I don't trust what I am being told'.

One answer to all this, of course, is a return to rationing. During and after the Second World War, the UK's Ministry of Food instituted a rationing scheme which covered a number of goods and products. Rationing lasted from 1939 until 1954, although restrictions were reduced or lifted on goods and products at different times during this period.

Now the thought of using a ration book is laughable in this day and age, but it must be possible for a technological solution to come into play here. Shoppers need to be protected from themselves. We all need to be sensible. Panic buying just creates panic buying. We need to think about the impact of our actions on others, some of who might not be able to get out to a supermarket or local shop. Of course, Coronavirus is a worry. It has already impacted our lives in ways that we could never have imagined. But it's now time to show the old 'Bulldog spirit'. If isolated Italians can participate in tenement Operas, then us Brits can at least get our act together and stop panic buying. And if we don't soon stop, the government will undoubtedly look to putting in place some restrictions that prevent us from doing so.