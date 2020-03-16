Quick links

Could Arsenal send £4m loanee back if West Ham star joins Arteta revolution?

Pablo Mari of Arsenal celebrates after his teammate Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Arsenal (not pictured) scored their team's first goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between...
Arsenal are being linked with a move for the West Ham United star.

Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari of Arsenal before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Pablo Mari had a fairly solid Premier League debut for Arsenal last weekend.

The Spanish centre-back experienced the Emirates Stadium for the first time as Mikel Arteta's side edged out West Ham United.

There were one or two hairy moments, but for the most part it was an excellent bow for the Arsenal defender.

Thing is, it might be one of his last games for the North Londoners.

 

That's because Mari is only on loan from Flamengo, having joined in January, and Arsenal are already being linked to other centre-backs.

According to The Mirror, Arteta wants to sign West Ham United's Issa Diop in the summer and you wonder what relevance that has to Mari.

After all, William Saliba is set to join his parent club in June - providing the season doesn't get extended around Europe - and with the other central-defensive options, is Mari needed?

Including Saliba, Arteta will have Rob Holding, Calum Chambers - who is injured - Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Konstantinos Mavropanos on the books from next season.

That's seven centre-backs and given Arsenal's budget, they might not be able to afford Mari on a permanent deal if Diop is being earmarked.

If the Diop thing is accurate, it's very likely that the Gunners' hierarchy might send Mari back to Brazil as opposed to signing him outright in the summer.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020 in Portsmouth, England.

