'Come home': Celtic fans fall in love with star after Rangers diss

Moussa Dembele has delighted Celtic fans on Twitter after his dig at Old Firm rivals Rangers.

The French striker, who left the Hoops in 2018, was the scourge of the Ibrox outfit during his two-year spell in Glasgow, scoring seven derby-day goals - including a hat-trick in his first taste of the encounter.

A lot of Celtic fans turned on Dembele when he decided to join Lyon in a £19.7 million deal some 18 months ago, but it looks like he has won many admirers after taking a swipe at Rangers on social media.

Sunday was supposed to be Old Firm day in Glasgow but the outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in that game and the Scottish football calendar in general being suspended.

The Parkhead club's Twitter account stoked the fires nonetheless, asking the supporters for their favourite memory of beating the Gers in recent years.

And here's how Dembele responded on Twitter, which fans loved.

That’s a tough one... what about when we smashed them for the title at home? the double nutmeg back-heel? the Lustig celebration? Jozo tackle? or when we kept the ball by the corner flag with @patrick7roberts ?too many memories! So... I’ll pick them all #DerbyDayIsCelticDay https://t.co/ewCzStTlHi — Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) March 15, 2020

Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and even if the fixtures are resumed this season, which seems a big if at the moment, then surely it won't prevent the former from winning nine in a row come May.