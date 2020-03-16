Quick links

'Come home': Celtic fans fall in love with star after Rangers diss

Shane Callaghan
Moussa Dembele of Celtic is seen during the UEFA Champions League Qualifier between Celtic and Alashkert FC at Celtic Park on July 18, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Moussa Dembele's swipe at Rangers has Celtic fans talking on Twitter.

Moussa Dembele has delighted Celtic fans on Twitter after his dig at Old Firm rivals Rangers.

The French striker, who left the Hoops in 2018, was the scourge of the Ibrox outfit during his two-year spell in Glasgow, scoring seven derby-day goals - including a hat-trick in his first taste of the encounter.

A lot of Celtic fans turned on Dembele when he decided to join Lyon in a £19.7 million deal some 18 months ago, but it looks like he has won many admirers after taking a swipe at Rangers on social media.

Sunday was supposed to be Old Firm day in Glasgow but the outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in that game and the Scottish football calendar in general being suspended.

 

The Parkhead club's Twitter account stoked the fires nonetheless, asking the supporters for their favourite memory of beating the Gers in recent years.

And here's how Dembele responded on Twitter, which fans loved.

Celtic are 13 points clear of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and even if the fixtures are resumed this season, which seems a big if at the moment, then surely it won't prevent the former from winning nine in a row come May.

Moussa Dembele of Celtic scores his 3rd goal during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on September 10, 2016 in Glasgow.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

