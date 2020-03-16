Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers statement

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have spoken out about Celtic potentially winning the Premiership prematurely.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has reacted on Twitter to a statement from Rangers.

The Premiership season in Scotland could potentially come to an end early.

If so, Celtic, who are 13 points clear of Rangers in the table, would be crowned league champions for a ninth year in a row.

The Hoops only have eight games left while Steven Gerrard's side have nine.

Sunday's Old Firm clash at Ibrox was suspended and there is currently no date set for the league calendar in Scotland to resume.

The Gers' managing director Stewart Robertson wrote via the club's Facebook page this afternoon that "it is our firm view that this season’s league competition is only complete when all 38 games are played by all teams."

And here's how Sutton reacted to the statement on Twitter:

I had a hunch they might say that... https://t.co/loI1Kdvuid — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 16, 2020

The Scottish Sun reported this past weekend that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to declare the 2019-20 campaign over in every league across Britain.

But equally with Celtic and Rangers, it would have big ramifications on clubs like Hearts, who would be relegated into the Scottish Championship.