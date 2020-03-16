Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Chris Sutton reacts to Rangers statement

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have spoken out about Celtic potentially winning the Premiership prematurely.

General view of Ibrox during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and Villarreal CF at Ibrox Stadium on November 29, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has reacted on Twitter to a statement from Rangers.

The Premiership season in Scotland could potentially come to an end early.

Subscribe

If so, Celtic, who are 13 points clear of Rangers in the table, would be crowned league champions for a ninth year in a row.

The Hoops only have eight games left while Steven Gerrard's side have nine.

 

Sunday's Old Firm clash at Ibrox was suspended and there is currently no date set for the league calendar in Scotland to resume.

The Gers' managing director Stewart Robertson wrote via the club's Facebook page this afternoon that "it is our firm view that this season’s league competition is only complete when all 38 games are played by all teams."

And here's how Sutton reacted to the statement on Twitter:

The Scottish Sun reported this past weekend that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to declare the 2019-20 campaign over in every league across Britain.

But equally with Celtic and Rangers, it would have big ramifications on clubs like Hearts, who would be relegated into the Scottish Championship.

5th May 2019, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; General view of Ibrox Stadium

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch