Carragher stunned top clubs have signed 'average' ex-Liverpool player

Mario Balotelli spent two years as a Liverpool player between 2014 and 2016, but failed to make much of an impact at Anfield.

Jamie Carragher has suggested on the on the Maych x Pajak Podcast that ex-Liverpool man Mario Balotelli was only ever an ‘average player’.

Balotelli has had a glistening career at the top level, after representing the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and AC Milan.

However, Carragher feels that Balotelli was never at the level required to represent Liverpool.

And he is confused why so many top clubs have taken a chance on the Italian international throughout his career.

“When Balotelli comes in and he’s got this reputation but sometimes it boils down to, he’s not that good. He’s just an average player,” Carragher said.

“I’ve only ever seen him have one good game. I’m deadly serious, I’m not trying to batter the lad. I remember him playing at Anfield once, it was Jon Flanagan’s debut, and he played left-wing and Mancini brought him off - he was awful.

“The only game I remember him playing well in was a tournament in Italy, it was a semi-final against Germany.

"The way people talked about him, the clubs he went to play for and the dough he’s made as well, fair play to him because he’s fooled them all.”

Balotelli’s career at Liverpool was a short lived one, as he only stuck around for two years at Anfield.

During that time the forward made 28 appearances for the Reds, but only scored on four occasions.

Balotelli is now playing for Brescia, which may be a club which Carragher feels he is more suited to.

The 29-year-old has hit five goals in 19 Serie A games this season.