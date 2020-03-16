Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Carragher blasts Liverpool player who 'wants to fight everyone'

John Verrall
Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has actually been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent times.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool and Troy Deeney of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on February 29, 2020 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has criticised Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren on the Maych x Pajak Podcast.

Lovren has only stepped into Liverpool’s defence infrequently this season and has generally played a back-up role.

However, the Croatian’s most recent performance in a Liverpool shirt was a disaster.

Lovren started for the Reds in their only Premier League defeat of the season, as they were battered by Watford.

 

And Carragher says that he is frustrated with Lovren as he continuously makes the same error.

“I’ve watched Lovren in a Liverpool shirt for so long making the same mistake. He wants to fight everyone he plays against,” Carragher said.

“Harry Kane started this season and stands on Lovren, just uses his body and knocks him out the way.

Watford's English striker Troy Deeney (L) and Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren tangle during the English Premier League football match between Watford and Liverpool at Vicarage...

“He’s 28, he should have learnt by now. There’s no problem letting Deeney bring the ball down.”

Lovren has never truly convinced at Liverpool during his six year stay with the club.

The 30-year-old could now be heading for the exit door at Anfield, with his time on Merseyside potentially coming to an end.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Lovren could be sold for £10 million by Jurgen Klopp in the summer, as the Liverpool boss reshuffles his side’s defence.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch