Carragher blasts Liverpool player who 'wants to fight everyone'

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has actually been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent times.

Jamie Carragher has criticised Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren on the Maych x Pajak Podcast.

Lovren has only stepped into Liverpool’s defence infrequently this season and has generally played a back-up role.

However, the Croatian’s most recent performance in a Liverpool shirt was a disaster.

Lovren started for the Reds in their only Premier League defeat of the season, as they were battered by Watford.

And Carragher says that he is frustrated with Lovren as he continuously makes the same error.

“I’ve watched Lovren in a Liverpool shirt for so long making the same mistake. He wants to fight everyone he plays against,” Carragher said.

“Harry Kane started this season and stands on Lovren, just uses his body and knocks him out the way.

“He’s 28, he should have learnt by now. There’s no problem letting Deeney bring the ball down.”

Lovren has never truly convinced at Liverpool during his six year stay with the club.

The 30-year-old could now be heading for the exit door at Anfield, with his time on Merseyside potentially coming to an end.

The Liverpool Echo claim that Lovren could be sold for £10 million by Jurgen Klopp in the summer, as the Liverpool boss reshuffles his side’s defence.