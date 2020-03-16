How to fix: Call Of Duty Warzone installation progress 0 on PS4 and Xbox One

A guide for how to fix the Call Of Duty Warzone installation progress 0 download stall on PS4 and Xbox One.

Call Of Duty Warzone is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and there are said to be 15 million players enjoying it. While its release couldn't have come at a better time thanks to the current pandemic and self-isolation encouragement, there are some console gamers who are struggling to play thanks to a download stall which results in the installation progress being stuck at 0%.

We knew well before its launch that Call Of Duty Warzone was coming thanks to loading screen and map leaks. It's a Battle Royale mode which allows 150-players to battle each other Hunger Games style, but eventually matches will encompass player counts of 200.

While the prospect of battling 199 other players is exciting, for those who can't get past the installation progress being stuck at 0% below you'll find a guide for how to fix the issue on PS4 and Xbox One.

RESIDENT EVIL 3 REMAKE: Demo release date leaked for PS4 and Xbox One

Call Of Duty Warzone installation progress 0 fix for PS4 users

To fix the Call Of Duty Warzone installation progress stuck at 0% error on PS4 you must simply quit the game.

Once you've quit the standalone game, you must then simply proceed to notifications in the home menu and ensure that the rest of the download is continuing as normal.

The issue stems from the fact that players can open Call Of Duty Warzone once 20GB has been downloaded. However, if you open the standalone game without the download being complete, the installation progress will be stuck at 0%.

So, to be blunt, you must simply wait for the whole download to be complete in order to bypass this issue on PS4.

If you want the download to be completed sooner rather than later, you can hurry it up by putting your PS4 in rest mode.

Call Of Duty Warzone installation progress 0 fix for Xbox One users

To fix the Call Of Duty Warzone installation progress stuck at 0% error on Xbox One you must simply restart your console.

Once you've restarted your console, your Call Of Duty Warzone download should continue as normal and you'll want to wait for the download to be completed before launching the standalone Battle Royale experience.

BORDERLANDS 3: How to enjoy crossplay on PC

And that's all you need to know about how to fix the installation conundrum on PS4 and Xbox One.