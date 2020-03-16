Bruce admits 'concern' about 19-year-old at Newcastle; report claims Magpies have fears

Newcastle United risk losing Matty Longstaff this summer.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has told The Mirror that the situation surrounding Matty Longstaff's contract is 'a concern'.

The Magpies, like everybody else in the Premier League, are away from the game right now due to the season being suspended over COVID-19 fears.

It's now unclear when the season will actually resume or when the summer transfer window will begin, and Newcastle have a real concern hanging over them in Longstaff.

The 19-year-old is out of contract this summer, and The Chronicle note that an offer is on the table for him to leave and join a European club.

That report states that Newcastle may have one last chance to keep Longstaff, but there are concerns that the midfielder may not be able to develop his game further from being an exciting prospect to a top-level starter in the Premier League.

That may mean that Newcastle aren't willing to go mad with a contract offer to Longstaff, and heightens the belief that he may be moving on this summer.

Longstaff has come up through the Newcastle ranks, and enjoyed a dream debut earlier this season by scoring the winning goal against Manchester United, but hasn't played in the Premier League since the 2-2 draw with Everton in January.

Now, Bruce has admitted that the situation is 'a concern', as he believes there are people in his ear telling him to move on, but Bruce is fighting to prove that Newcastle do want him to stay at St James' Park.

“I’m sure there are people in his ear, so of course the situation is a concern,” said Bruce. “But he knows what I think of him and I keep reminding him how many other 19-year-olds have played in the Premier League this year. I speak to him regularly and will continue to do so. He knows how much the club wants him to stay,” he added.