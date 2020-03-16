Brazilian star appears to have closed the door on West Ham transfer

West Ham United have been linked with defender Marcao.

West Ham United have seen Angelo Ogbonna enjoy a superb season, even if it's gone under the radar, but they may still need another centre back.

Winston Reid's West Ham career looks to be over, whilst Issa Diop is attracting major interest – and the Hammers have been linked with a new defender.

Turkish Football claimed last week that West Ham now want to sign Galatasaray star Marcao, with scouts watching him in action in recent weeks.

Marcao only joined Galatasaray back in January 2019, leaving Portuguese side Chaves for a move to Turkey, where he has played regularly.

With 34 appearances to his name this season, Marcao has been a fixture of the side under Fatih Terim, and looks to have a bright future ahead of him at the age of just 23.

Marcao isn't the biggest centre back around at 6ft 1in tall, but he has made up for it with a strong reading of the game and a great ability to leap and still win aerial battles despite his height.

West Ham may have been hoping to tempt Marcao to the Premier League this summer, but that now seems unlikely after the defender spoke to Fotomac about his future.

Marcao has admitted that he is very happy at Galatasaray and is enjoying working with Fatih Terim, with his focus on winning the league - despite the COVID-19 outbreak - before adding that he has 'no intention' of leaving, seemingly closing the door on a potential move to West Ham.

“I am very happy at Galatasaray,” said Marcao. “Currently, the only thought is to win our remaining games and become champions. I have learned a lot from Fatih Terim, he has been teaching me to help my development. Galatasaray is my home and I have no intention of leaving unless they send me,” he added.