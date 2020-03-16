Borderlands 3 has finally arrived on Steam in 2020 and crossplay is available with those on Epic Games.

After its controversial decision to be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for six months, the whacky, insane and colourful Borderlands 3 has finally arrived on Steam. And, although there's no crossplay with or between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, PC loyalists on Steam and Epic Games can play with each other.

The arrival of Borderlands 3 on Steam is neat thanks to a hefty discount as well as because its DLC, Guns, Love, And Tentacles, is coming out very soon. For Steam loyalists who have yet to play the third instalment, you'll thoroughly the experience as it's a whacky endeavour with over one billion guns.

While in some corners of the internet there's a childish war between the Epic Games Store and Steam, those who bought Borderlands 3 on either platform can come together via crossplay. And below you'll discover how to do just that.

Borderlands 3: How to crossplay between Steam and Epic Games

Borderlands 3 players on Steam and the Epic Games Store can now crossplay with each other thanks to Gearbox's latest update.

In order to crossplay between Steam and Epic Games, players must enable 'PC Cross-Play' after launching Borderlands 3.

For those who disabled the option but now wish to enable it, you can do so at anytime by visiting the General section of the Network & Social menu in Options.

Once you've enabled crossplay and decided upon your PC Cross-Play Display Name, you'll then be able to Matchmake and send Game Invites to people on PC regardless of whether they play through the Epic Games Store or Steam.

When will Borderlands 3 have crossplay on PS4 and Xbox One?

No one knows when Borderlands 3 will have crossplay on or between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Gearbox had committed to working on crossplay after the launch of Borderlands 3, but no launch date for PS4 or Xbox One has been provided.

An update we've received since the game's launch came on March 3rd in an interview with The Sixth Axis in which Gearbox CCO, Dan Hewitt, said the following:

"It's [crossplay] always something we are looking at. [There are] lots of different things that we can do, but for right now, we’re focused just right now on DLC 2, making sure that that’s a success, and making sure that [with] PC crossplay, we could welcome our Steam Community back to Pandora."

So, although there's no crossplay between PS4 and Xbox One as of now, hopefully it's something that'll be implemented soon after the Guns, Love, and Tentacles DLC which is scheduled to land on March 26th.