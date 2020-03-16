Big-name pundit shares his honest verdict on Celtic and their fans

Pundit Ian Wright once had a short spell with Celtic.

Celtic have had a whole host of strikers make their names at Parkhead, from Mark Viduka to Henrik Larsson, and more recently, the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele.

Back in 1999, Celtic landed a real big name as John Barnes swooped to sign Ian Wright in October of that year, luring him form West Ham United until the end of the season.

Wright had been a star in England with Arsenal, but was 35 when he joined Celtic and had been with West Ham United and Nottingham Forest following his Arsenal exit.

Barnes seemingly felt that Wright could still offer something at the end of his career, but he managed just three goals in 10 games for the Bhoys.

Wright left in 2000, joining Burnley in the February of that year, meaning he lasted just four months with the Bhoys before heading back to England.

Wright will be better remembered for his time with Arsenal, but it's clear that he still has fond memories of his time at Parkhead.

The pundit has posted a video to YouTube discussing the shirts he wore over the course of his career, and he spoke glowingly about his time with Celtic.

Wright admitted that he remembers nothing but happy times at Celtic despite Barnes having a 'nightmare' as manager, and hailed the Celtic fans for loving him no matter what, adding that he has never seen love like it.

“You know something? I love Celtic, simply because of Kenny Dalglish, Danny McGrain and all that lot when I was younger. To go there for the little time when John Barnes was manager – and it was a nightmare for him – I can’t think of anything but happy times at Celtic.”

“Apart from the fact you didn’t know who you were bumping into when you were walking down the road which could be a nightmare. But when you met Celtic fans, as long as you wore this shirt, you were loved man. I’ve never seen love like it. I remember going to lunch with Henrik Larsson. It was literally like walking along the road with Elvis Presley,” he added.