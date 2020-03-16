Belgravia: The Magician's name explained - why Philip Glenister's character is not a typical conjuror

Belgravia has arrived on ITV with an all-star cast but why is Philip Glenister's character known as The Magician?

We all love a good period drama and in recent years it's been ITV who have been producing the cream of the crop on British TV.

In the last year, we've seen both Beecham House and Sanditon earn plenty of praise and now it's the turn of Julian Fellowes' Belgravia to hog the limelight.

The series is certainly an appetising prospect for fans with a top-notch cast of actors on board including Tamsin Greig, Harriet Walker and Philip Glenister.

The latter, however, has confused fans as his character is referred to as 'The Magician' but why is this?

Belgravia on ITV

Belgravia, which is based on the Julian Fellowes novel of the same name, tells the story of an up and coming family in Georgian England, specifically the affluent area of Belgravia in London.

James and Anne Trenchard (Glenister and Greig) are the centre of attention in the series as their cunning sees them aiming to move up in society.

The Trenchard family are invited to the prestigious Brussells Ball on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo but the festivities are cut short as the battle draws near.

Why is Philip Glenister's character called The Magician?

Philip Glenister's character, James Trenchard, is known as 'The Magician' as he's a supplier of military goods who can conjure up supplies such as food and ammunition seemingly out of thin air, effectively like the Del Boy of 1815.

His success in supplying the British army during the Battle of Waterloo sees him climb the social ladder and become an affluent member of society, becoming a leading figure in the Belgravia area of London.

Philip Glenister: Films and TV

Philip Glenister has become one of the most revered actors in British TV over his 30-year career.

Born in February 1963, the Harrow-born actor made his debut in the industry in 1991 in the TV series Minder.

In the three decades since, Glenister has become a widely recognised name thanks to appearances in the likes of Outcast, State of Play, the film Calendar Girls and of course, Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes where he stars as the larger than life copper Gene Hunt.

Belgravia continues at 9pm on ITV on Sunday, March 22nd.