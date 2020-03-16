'Been incredible': TalkSport pundit names reported Tottenham & Arsenal target in his TOTY

Raul Jimenez has been linked with a number of clubs, including North London duo, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Tony Cascarino has lauded reported Tottenham and Arsenal target Raul Jimenez and named him in his Team of the Year, as he told GameDay Breakfast on talkSPORT (14/03/20 at 8:35 am).

ESPN previously claimed that both North London duo, Spurs and Arsenal, are keen on the Wolves hitman and they have been tracking him.

Whilst both Tottenham and Arsenal have standout players to choose from in the forward area, more depth is needed for Jose Mourinho, whilst the future of certain players is uncertain at the Emirates.

Former Republic of Ireland striker, Cascarino, had nothing but positive words to say about Jimenez, as he also stated that if a club like Arsenal were to move for him then he would 'take a big fee'.

“Do you know the centre-forward I have talked about and I keep talking about him a lot this year, who has just been incredible, is Jimenez,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“Traore, Jimenez and Mane are my front three [for Team of the Year]. He leads the line brilliantly, Jimenez. He's always a goal threat and he's an aerial threat. I think the players in midfield always know he's available. They move the ball brilliantly because of him.

“Jimenez is 28, isn't he? So, you should take a big fee on a 28-year-old. If there is any centre-forward that could do that role as well as him, I haven't seen him. Firmino, when he's on it, he can do everything Jimenez can do, he's skilful and his ability to move position.

“It's a tough role being an isolated forward. It's a real skill and art. And he does it as well as anybody.”

HITC View:

During these past two seasons, Jimenez has perhaps been one of the standouts and most consistent performers, not just in the Premier League, but in Europe too. Therefore, interest in his services from the bigger clubs shouldn't be a surprise.

The Mexico international is, without doubt, the all-round package. From his ability to work the backline off the ball, hold the ball up, use both feet, areal threat, poacher-like instinct inside the area and being able to produce the magic from long distance. He is a serious talent.

He would be an outstanding purchase for either a Spurs or an Arsenal, but it has to be questioned if Wolves finish about both London clubs then will he make that switch?