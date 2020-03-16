Quick links

BBC pundit thinks postponement good for one particular Leeds United player

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco beats goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet #30 of Toulouse but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build play during the...
Jean-Kevin Augustin joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on loan in the January transfer window.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Noel Whelan suggested on BBC Radio Leeds that the suspension of football could help Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The former Leeds striker believes that the postponement of the Championship will help Augustin recover from his injury.

Football in England has been suspended until April 3, and there is a chance that it could be extended further.

As reported by The Yorkshire Evening Post, Augustin has a minor hamstring injury.

 

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds about Augustin: “Well, yeah, it gives him that extra little bit of time to nurture that injury and that hamstring. Hopefully we will see him back on the field again at some point, fingers crosses.”

Disappointing Leeds United spell

Of course, the season is not over yet, but it has to be said that Augustin has not been a success at Leeds.

The striker has failed to make a huge impact since he joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

According to WhoScored, Augustin has played just 49 minutes in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit so far this season.

Leeds will hope that the striker recovers his fitness by the time football resumes so that he can play an important role in the team’s quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United's Jean-Kevin Augustin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

