BBC pundit thinks postponement good for one particular Leeds United player

Jean-Kevin Augustin joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on loan in the January transfer window.

Noel Whelan suggested on BBC Radio Leeds that the suspension of football could help Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The former Leeds striker believes that the postponement of the Championship will help Augustin recover from his injury.

Football in England has been suspended until April 3, and there is a chance that it could be extended further.

As reported by The Yorkshire Evening Post, Augustin has a minor hamstring injury.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds about Augustin: “Well, yeah, it gives him that extra little bit of time to nurture that injury and that hamstring. Hopefully we will see him back on the field again at some point, fingers crosses.”

Disappointing Leeds United spell

Of course, the season is not over yet, but it has to be said that Augustin has not been a success at Leeds.

The striker has failed to make a huge impact since he joined Marcelo Bielsa’s side on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window.

According to WhoScored, Augustin has played just 49 minutes in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit so far this season.

Leeds will hope that the striker recovers his fitness by the time football resumes so that he can play an important role in the team’s quest to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.