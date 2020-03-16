Are theatres in London still open? The show goes on for some despite coronavirus scare

Supermarket shelves are bare, sporting fixtures have been cancelled but the show goes on for some London theatres.

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has thrown a huge spanner into the works of public life.

From supermarket panic-buying to sporting suspensions, our daily lives have all been affected in some way by the outbreak.

While some are taking measures such as working from home, others have been continuing life as normal.

The same can be said in the theatre industry has some venues have remained open while others have felt the need to close due to the outbreak.

Are theatres in London still open?

At the time of writing, there has been no directive from the government to suggest that theatres and similar locations such as concert venues and cinemas have to close.

Despite that, some venues have postponed or cancelled performances while others remain open.

According to The Guardian, The Old Vic, Arcola, Turbine, Bunker, Finborough and Young Vic theatres in London are all postponing or cancelling performances for a matter of weeks.

Other locations such as the National Theatre, the Lyceum Theatre, the Apollo Victoria and the Alexandra Palace theatre all appear to be operating as normal.

If in doubt

If you have tickets for an upcoming performance, it would be wise to regularly check the website or social media channels of the theatre in question to keep updated on the latest news regarding possible closures.

It could all change

While certain venues have remained open, there is still a chance that more locations could be forced to close temporarily if the government or the theatres themselves decide to extend the closures we've seen so far.

From Monday, March 15th, we're due to get daily updates from the government on their plan to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, what this means for theatres and similar venues remains to be seen.

We will update this article if and when the situation changes.