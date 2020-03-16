Leeds man shares what he's been told by PL clubs, reacts to 22-team league

Leeds United are sitting top of the Championship table with football across Europe at a halt.

Leeds United CEO, Angus Kinnear, has shared that he's been told by other Premier League and EFL clubs that it's 'too early' to speculate on what the solution is in the footballing world during this current global health pandemic.

Kinnear made it clear that the 'right thing to do' is to 'complete the games' amid speculation of voiding this whole season or Leeds and West Brom making up a 22-team Premier League next season.

Prior to football being halted, Leeds were hitting perhaps their best form of the entire campaign and that at the right time given how many games of the season are remaining.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (16/03/20 at 15:05 pm), Kinnear shared his thoughts on the current situation, what he's being told and the chance of Leeds being granted promotion, along with West Brom.

"From our perspective, we think it's vital that it's completed," Kinnear told Sky Sports. "I think there's a growing sense across the footballing family that that's the right thing to do. I think it's difficult to speculate on timelines and I think now is the time for patience and cool heads.

"I think for the integrity of the football pyramid and for the financial security of the clubs then finishing the leagues is the right thing to do. We have seen La Liga and Serie A come out and say they want the leagues completed, they want the Euros suspended so they can do that. And I think that's the right decision.

On 22-PL or season being voided: "Well, speaking to clubs in the Premier League and in the EFL. We think it's too early to speculate what the solution is. The ultimate solution is to get back to playing football when it's safe to do so and I don't think now is the time to talk about when that's going to be.

"The right thing is to try and complete the games. Honour the investments and all the efforts the clubs have made. And, ultimately, from all the fans I speak to that's what they want to happen to. I think the timing is going to be challenging, but I don't think it's beyond the wit of man to see a scenario where the league cannot be completed later on in the summer."

HITC View

Given the current problems and suggestions flying around, it is quite clear that it's all about self-interest and what best suits each respective team. If the bottom three in the Premier League don't get relegated then they won't care if Leeds are told there is no promotion.

Equally, if Leeds are promoted and the Premier League's bottom three clubs are told they are relegated then once again the feeling will be mutual.

But to avoid any chaos and any problems, the season needs to be completed whether that's next month or in September. Otherwise, it opens up a can of worms.