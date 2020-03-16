Alan Shearer delivers his verdict on whether Leeds and WBA should be promoted

Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion are both currently occupying the automatic promotion spaces in the Championship.

Alan Shearer has told The Sun that Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion should not be promoted, if the season has to be called off.

Leeds and West Brom currently occupy the top two spots in the Championship, and look the heavy favourites to earn the automatic promotion spot.

With the Championship suspended there are fears that the season could have to be called off early though.

That would leave the EFL facing a very difficult decision over whether they should automatically promote Leeds or West Brom.

But Shearer insists that the two front-runners for promotion shouldn’t automatically be put into the top tier.

“People have spoken of bringing Leeds and West Brom up from the Championship — but there would be uproar from other clubs,” Shearer said.

“Sitting seven and six points above third with nine games to go, there is no guarantee they would finish in the top two.”

Leeds are currently seven points clear of third placed Fulham, while West Brom have a six point cushion.

While neither side are guarantees for promotion, if they were to fail to get over the line it would be a huge surprise.

The EFL is currently due to restart on April 3rd, although there is a realisation that date could well be put back.